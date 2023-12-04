Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/28/23: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to highlight the things that all business owners need to know about IRS Audits. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.

