If you’re not on a VA loan but you’re on the title of the home, do you need to refinance the loan? VP of Lending at Homeside Financial has the answer!

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Frank, a revered and longtime editor at Pantheon Books who worked with such prize-winning authors as Art Spiegelman, Charles Baxter and Jill Lepore, died Monday at age 67.

His death was announced by Reagan Arthur, executive vice president and publisher of Knopf, Pantheon, and Schocken, who noted that Frank was so identified with the imprint it was known to some as “Dantheon.” The cause of death was not immediately available.