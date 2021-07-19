If you’re going through a divorce, do you need to count the payment of your ex’s mortage when you go to qualify for a new home? VP of lending for Team Hochberg has the answers

The Press & Journal, a weekly paper covering Middletown, a small town near Pennsylvania's capital, folded in July 2020 because its ad revenue collapsed in the pandemic. Its publishers, Joe and Louise Sukle, decided there was no futurefor the paper, even after getting a $146,000 emergency small-business loan from the government and donations from the community while seeing its site traffic zoom up.

The town has lost a local news source that covered council meetings, school board meetings, the police and important projects in the area like a new train station.