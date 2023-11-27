Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/21/23: Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, joins the program to explain what causes your wood floors to gap and creak during winter months and that’s a lack of humidity. Listen in as Mr. Floor shares his go-to tips to prevent these changes from happening. To learn more about what Igor and Mr. Floor can do for you, go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.

