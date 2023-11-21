Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/21/23: Accessibility Sales Specialist Aimee Ferrarell of Access Elevator joins the show to educate our listeners on how to learn how to spot a shady stairlift contractor and the methods these contractors use to get your business. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.

