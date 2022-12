Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/26/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. explains the proper way to name somebody as a trustee on your assets. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.

