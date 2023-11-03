Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/16/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to share some of her cost-effective renovations you can make to your house before you put it on the market to sell. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-587-4700.

