Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share his expertise on fixing a rotted-out deck. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction