How to avoid being bumped from a contingent home purchase

ATHENS, Ga. (StudyFinds.org) - Characterized by golden webs and vibrant brightly colored markings, the Joro spider is unmistakable. While the Joro only arrived stateside less than 10 years ago (2013), this variety of spider has already spread all over the state of Georgia and greater Southeast. Now, new research from the University of Georgia reports these spiders are poised to populate the entire east coast of the United States.

While many can’t help but be unsettled by the sight of a spider, study authors actually state the spread of the Joro isn’t necessarily all bad. As far as us humans can tell, Joros don’t have all that much of an effect on local ecosystems and food chains.