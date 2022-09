Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/03/2022: President and Owner of Next Door & Window Justin Bartley joins the program to explain how homeowners could be eligible for Energy Efficiency tax credit after the Inflation Reduction Act got passed. To learn more about what Next Door & Window can do for your home go to nextdoorandwindow.com or call 1-630-755-6681.

