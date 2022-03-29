Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 03/19/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk building a customer’s dream car and how many microchips that takes. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.

