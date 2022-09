Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/27/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about how she helped a listener with a giant grey paper nest in their backyard. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction