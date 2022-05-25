Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/14/2022: Blu Sky Restoration Senior Restoration Manager Pete Marrero joins the program to talk about how long it takes them to get boots on the ground to commercial or residential properties after disaster. To learn more about what JC Restoration can do for you go to goblusky.com or call them at 1-800-266-5677.

