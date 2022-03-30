Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 03/26/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the impact private rental companies have on midwesterners’ wallets and why they stay here. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.

