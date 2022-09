Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: Don Butler, Vice President of Kapital Electric, joins the program to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements, including solar panel installation, and why homeowners should take advantage of this. To learn more about what Kapital Electric can do for you go to kapitalelectric.com or give them a call at 630-948-5043

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction