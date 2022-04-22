Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/16/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk a listener through determining whether or not she can refinish her hardwood floors. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.

