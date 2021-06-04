How can one differentiate between vinyl and fiberglass windows? President and Owner of Next Door and Window explains!

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups on Friday sued the U.S. government over the Trump administration’s decision to allow construction of a new four-lane highway through a national conservation area in southern Utah that includes protected habitat for the Mojave desert tortoise.

The group Conserve Southwest Utah argued the road through part of the “sensitive and scenic” Red Cliffs National Conservation Area would violate environmental laws and put the tortoise and several other species at risk.