Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to tell us about the Section 179 Deduction allows businesses to take an immediate deduction for business expenses related to depreciable assets such as equipment, vehicles, and software. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction