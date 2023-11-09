Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/23/2023: Access’ Aimee Ferrarell joins the show to talk about the steps you should take as a homeowner to ensure accessibility and improve your quality of life as you age. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.

