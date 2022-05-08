Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/30/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about the explosion of ants the Chicagoland area is experiencing and how to push them back outdoors. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction