Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 03/19/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to talk all things tax season, including why everyone who has put off filing taxes, no matter how long, should file now. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
Have you put off filing your taxes?
by: Breandan Rook, Grace Ulch, Dave Marzullo
