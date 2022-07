Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show answer a a caller’s question who was inquiring about why two rooms in his home never get cool even if the AC is on. Listen in while Rich shares two easy and affordable solutions for the problem. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.

