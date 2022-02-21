Going through a foreclosure nightmare? Team Hochberg is here to help

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge started on Monday a trial for corruption against former President Ollanta Humala and his wife, both accused of money laundering in a scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht that has stained the highest political leaders in this South American country over the last two decades.

Humala is the first former leader of Peru standing trial in Latin America's biggest graft scandal, although three other ex-presidents have been involved in the case.