Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/13/20223: Partner with STG Divorce Law Juli Gumina joins the show to give listeners the 411 on what STG Divorce Law can do for you and how the consultation process goes. To learn more about how Juli and STG Divorce Law can help you, go to stglawfirm.com or call Juli at 1-630-384-8169.

