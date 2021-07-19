Getting a divorce and need to relocate? Call David Hochberg for guidance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gas stations have a legal obligation not to sell fuel to drivers who are believed to be intoxicated, the New Mexico Supreme Court said Monday in a decision that could have far-reaching effects on businesses and that only one other state applies so strictly.

The divided court outlined a precedent-setting ruling that raises the implication that not only gasoline merchants but other types of businesses — from auto parts stores and tire shops to mechanics — could be on the hook for ensuring they don't sell products to people who then drive drunk.