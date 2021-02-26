Get the stimulus checks you deserve!

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 2/20/21: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of The Law Office of Steven A. Leahy with Open Tax Advocates tells listeners that National Tax Day has passed which means that now is the time to file your tax returns now with the IRS. Steven informs listeners that the IRS offers FREE tax preparation for a lot of people, so don't pay someone to do your tax return if you don't have to. Go to tinyurl.com/wgnfreereturn to get your tax return done for FREE. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call (312) 664-6649.