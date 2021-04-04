Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems | ‘The water may still find that area and could cause you a problem’

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 3/27/21: Jim Works of Silverthorne Homebuilders gives us the 411 on what is going on in the home building sector that listeners should be aware of. Listen in while Jim breaks down how the cost of materials are increasing due to economic factors and how if you want to build a home or add on to your existing home now is the time to do it because your home's equity will increase. To learn more about what Silverthorne Homes can do for you go to silverthornehomebuilders.com or call at 1-815-526-7735