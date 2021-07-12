Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Systems | ‘I’d hate to discourage people or encourage people by giving them a price over the phone because it may change, and they may get upset’

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Hundreds of people protested in Georgia on Monday for a second day in a row, demanding the government of the ex-Soviet nation resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters.

Demonstrators gathered in front of Georgia's parliament in the capital of Tbilisi, then went on to rally in front of the headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Some threw eggs and paint at the party headquarters building and 12 people were arrested.