Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2033: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about how Amy’s team is providing estimates via phone calls to people who just want an idea of how much their home is worth today. To learn more about what Amy and her team do, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.

