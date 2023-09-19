Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/26/2023: Partners with STG Divorce Law Juli Gumina and Raif Palmer join the show to share a story about a loyal listener going through a divorce where their current spouse filed for bankruptcy and how this affected the divorce process. To learn more about how Juli, Raif and STG Divorce Law can help you, go to stglawfirm.com.

