Jack Arnold owner of Arnold Electric joins the show to talk about the hazards of the construction on older home electricity. When it comes to adding an EV charging port in your garage, it might be more expensive than you think however you want to do it the right way. RIGHT NOW they have a free home inspection going on so act FAST before it’s gone! Jack Arnold and his team from Arnold Electric can help you with all your electric needs. Visit them at arnoldelectricchicago.com or call them at 773-647-1120.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction