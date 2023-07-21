Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/13/2023: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share what you can do to your home in order to make it safer utilizing outdoor lighting on your property. Listen in while Mike walks us through what this process will look like, how much lighting could cost and more. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
Enhancing the look of a home while also enhancing the security of it with Mike’s Landscape Lighting
by: Breandan Rook, Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
