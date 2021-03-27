Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations | ‘That lint builds up. It can cause a fire. That’s something you’ll want to take care of,’

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 3/20/21: Dykstra Home Services' Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about their new premier leasing service they just launched this week. This service bundles the furnace, A/C, water heater, air cleaner, humidifier, UV light air treatment - you name it - it's all under one package. To learn more about this bundle and what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.