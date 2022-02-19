Dykstra Home Services is one of the few HVAC companies who service boilers so get your boilers looked at TODAY

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — This once-bustling city in northern Arizona has a troubled relationship with rain. Winslow needs it, but just a little can overwhelm a levee system that officials have pleaded with the federal government for years to fix.

Local officials believe a push from the Biden administration to fund projects that help disadvantaged communities gave them an edge this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced $65 million is going to Winslow's flood control project.