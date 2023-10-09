Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/09/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. tells a story about someone who bought a home but let the original owners live in the existing home until they found a new home and the nightmare that ensued. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to www.schlueterlawoffice.com or call 1-630-285-5300.

