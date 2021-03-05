Don’t let water damage get in the way of having the beautiful home you deserve

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 2/27/21: During the show, a texter sent in some photos of their white MDF kitchen cabinets that suffered from some water damage and asked for Home Remodeling Specialist Jeremy Hogel’s help. Jeremy let the listener know that their options are limited but they could replace the front of their cabinets using a common style cut from a ‘big box store’ or MegaPros can possibly mill up a personalized cabinet for the listener using real wood which would eliminate the chances of this issue happening again altogether. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.
