Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/07/23: Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping joins the show to explain why it’s important to drain your water heater each year. To learn more about what Center Guard Plumbing can do for you, visit centerguardplumbing.com or call 847-406-8883.

More videos

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg

Click for more