David and Jim Work of Silverthorne Home Builders answer a caller’s question

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. fast-attack submarine struck an object while submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, the Navy said Thursday. It said there were no life-threatening injuries and the sub was fully operational.

In a brief statement providing few details of an incident that happened five days ago, U.S. Pacific Fleet said the USS Connecticut remained in a “safe and stable condition.” The Seawolf-class submarine's nuclear propulsion plant was not affected, it added.