Cracks in your concrete? There is an easy fix for that!

NORTH BEND, Oregon (AP) — A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,

Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) from the coastal city of North Bend to Wisconsin, said Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier. He is believed to have abandoned his father's truck after crashing it in Oregon on Friday.