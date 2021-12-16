Chicago Culinary Kitchen’s Greg Gaardbo talks about their Christmas catering

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to run the nation’s highway safety agency pledged Thursday to attack a crisis of fatal car crashes by implementing safety rules to deter impaired driving while scrutinizing fast-emerging automated technologies, such as in Tesla vehicles, that could put people at risk.

Steven Cliff, a former California pollution regulator, said he was “gravely concerned” about an unprecedented rise in deaths due to reckless driving in the coronavirus pandemic.