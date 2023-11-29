Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/28/23: Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping joins the show to remind listeners that not all toilets are the same and you really need to make sure you make some measurements in your bathroom before purchasing a toilet. To learn more about what Center Guard Plumbing can do for you, visit centerguardplumbing.com or call 847-406-8883.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction