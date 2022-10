Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/25/2022: Catch 35 – Owner Sam Berngard and Chef Eddie Sweeney, joined the program to bring some of their delicious food! Eddie also talks about how seafood season is changing, how to smoke, grill, or sauté seafood at home, the best place to buy fish, and the best wines to pair with each type of seafood. To learn more about Catch 35 visit catch35.com.

