Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/07/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk with a listener about buying a home for sale by owner that wants to do the transaction without a broker. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction