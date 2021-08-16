BMO Harris’s Business Banking Officer talks Zelle and BMO’s updates with transferring money for business

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.S. company Discovery Inc. said Monday it has been granted a Dutch license that would allow it to keep broadcasting its independent news channel TVN24 into Poland.

The announcement comes as Poland's state broadcasting authority has for a year and a half refused to renew TVN24's license, which expires Sept. 26. The independent television channel is watched by millions of people daily in Poland and has published reports that criticize the country's right-wing nationalist government.