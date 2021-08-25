BMO Business Banking Officer Joshua Hermann dispels home equity loan misconceptions

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A gunman fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant as the man protected his 1-year-old son, police and a family member said.

Tamarius Blair Davis Jr., 22, of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield, 21, on Tuesday night because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to his arrest report.