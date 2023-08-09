Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/05/2023: Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping joins the show to discuss the details about some big national changes for water heaters. The change is tied to efficiency, however that doesn’t mean it’ll last longer for you. To learn more about what Center Guard Plumbing can do for you, go to centerguardplumbing.com or call 847-406-8883.

