Best ways to enhance your credit score with David Hochberg!

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall will resume performances in October following a 1 1/2-year closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic but with a limited schedule of recitals and small ensembles until large orchestras return in January.

The Hall initially intended to open the season with a virtual gala, but Carnegie executive and artistic director Clive Gillinson said planning is underway for a live opening concert following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement on May 5 that Broadway theaters could reopen in September at full capacity.