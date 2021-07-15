Bees are important!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order aimed at banning so-called conversion therapy on Thursday but said it's just a start and called on the Legislature to make the ban permanent.

Walz said conversion therapy — the scientifically discredited practice of using therapy to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations — is a “byzantine, tortuous practice" that's not supported by any legitimate mental health organization. He said his order empowers state agencies to ensure that no Minnesotans under age 18 are subjected to it, and that insurance companies and state health plans don't cover it.