Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/22/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to remind you to be careful of cheap water heating cleaning deals. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction