Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/11/23: Raiford Palmer and Juli Gumina of the STG Divorce Law Firm join the program to answer a listener’s question pertaining to a divorce case where one of the people within the divorce moved to another state and how a pension will be paid out with this change. To learn more about what the STG Divorce Law Firm can do for you, go to stglawfirm.com or give them a call at 312-248-6680.

